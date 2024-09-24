Houston FBI agent admits to stealing from homes during warranted searches, US Attorney says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former federal agent now faces a decade in prison after admitting to stealing money and property during searches, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

According to the office of U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani, 37-year-old Nicholas Anthony Williams stole from multiple homes while executing search warrants between March 2022 and July 2023.

Hamdani's office also said he admitted to lying about several fraudulent charges on his government-issued credit card.

Williams reportedly worked as an FBI special agent in the Houston field office since 2019. He served on both the criminal violent gang and counterterrorism squads.

His sentencing is set for January, where faces up to 10 years and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

