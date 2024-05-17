Former Astros announcer and neighbors clean up after 'significant' storm damage in Cypress

Former Astros announcer Bill Brown and his neighbors in The Heritage at Towne Lake clean up after a tornado hit Cypress, Texas.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents of a heavily damaged subdivision in northwest Harris County told ABC13 that Thursday night's storm sounded like a freight train rolling through their neighborhood.

Denise Daigre lives in The Heritage at Towne Lake and said she was having dinner when the weather got bad.

She took shelter in a safe place inside her home but came out to discover extensive damage.

"We lost five windows, all of the sheeting under our covered patio is gone, and then we have holes in the roof," Daigre said.

Former Astros announcer Bill Brown was also at home when the weather took a turn for the worse.

"It was really noisy," Brown said. "Just the noise of the wind was very fierce."

Brown suffered damage to his roof, garage door, and other areas of his property.

The National Weather Service spent Friday morning and afternoon surveying damage in the neighborhood.

Dan Reilly, a meteorologist with the agency, said The Heritage at Towne Lake saw a lot of damage.

"This is the most significant damage we've seen so far," he said.

The National Weather Service has since announced an EF-1 tornado hit Cypress, though its exact path has yet to be released.

