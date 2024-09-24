FBI says 'no threat to public safety' as agencies conduct busts across Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Tuesday, Houston residents in some areas may have noticed a large presence of law enforcement, but don't be alarmed - authorities said there is no threat to the public.

According to FBI Houston, this is all part of a "sweeping court-authorized operation" being conducted at multiple locations throughout the city. The FBI said law enforcement will be at the locations for several hours on Tuesday.

In a statement, the FBI told ABC13 it's working with the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office, Harris County Fire Marshal's Office, the U.S. Marshal's Service, the Houston Fire Department, the Houston Police Department, and the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

"Due to the ongoing nature of the federal investigation, we are unable to provide additional details at this time, the FBI wrote.

