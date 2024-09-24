WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

FBI says 'no threat to public safety' as agencies conduct busts across Houston

Lileana Pearson Image
ByLileana Pearson KTRK logo
Tuesday, September 24, 2024 7:42PM
Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Tuesday, Houston residents in some areas may have noticed a large presence of law enforcement, but don't be alarmed - authorities said there is no threat to the public.

According to FBI Houston, this is all part of a "sweeping court-authorized operation" being conducted at multiple locations throughout the city. The FBI said law enforcement will be at the locations for several hours on Tuesday.

In a statement, the FBI told ABC13 it's working with the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office, Harris County Fire Marshal's Office, the U.S. Marshal's Service, the Houston Fire Department, the Houston Police Department, and the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

"Due to the ongoing nature of the federal investigation, we are unable to provide additional details at this time, the FBI wrote.

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW