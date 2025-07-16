Family of man shot and killed at Pasadena restaurant believes he was targeted

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- The widow of a man killed at a restaurant on Friday now believes her husband was targeted. Eddie Zamora was shot to death as he met a former coworker for a drink at Bubba's 33 restaurant last Friday.

That man has already been charged with murder. But Zamora's attorney says the story is more complicated.

"This might be one of the strangest scenarios I have ever seen in my 30 years of practicing law," attorney Mark Morasch said.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 1 killed, 1 injured in Pasadena restaurant shooting, suspect at large, police say

In May, Morasch was hired by Zamora to defend him on allegations that he had molested a family member. Morasch helped Zamora turn himself in, post a bond, and began preparing for a vigorous defense.

"I had spoken to my client about doing a polygraph test, and he had agreed with that," Morasch said, saying they believed with the lie detector test and other evidence, they were eager to go to the grand jury.

Zamora, however, never got to take that lie detector test. Last Friday, minutes after Zamora and Morasche spoke on the phone, Zamora would be shot dead.

"We had spoken for about three minutes and according to my client's wife, right after he talked to me he called her and spoken to her for 5 or 10 minutes," Morasch recalled. He says Zamora was walking into Bubba's 33 on the East Beltway to meet former coworker Kenneth Leon Scott for a drink.

"This man (Scott) had been contacting my client, pressuring him to meet up. And that night, my client finally relented. This has been going on for 2, 3 months. And yea I'll meet you and wherever, and he said, 'I'll bring my wife. And (Scott's) like, 'No don't bring her, just us,' and he was killed as soon as they met up."

Scott is now charged with murder, but Zamora's widow believes his motive may be related to Zamora's current criminal charges and previous family court disputes with his ex-wife. Pasadena police and Harris County sheriffs confirm they are looking at all aspects of Zamora's life, including the civil cases among family members, leading up to last Friday's shooting.

Morasch says he now believes his client was targeted. "Originally someone voiced that concern, and I just laughed it off. And I was thinking it can't be. Now it's very suspicious.

Scott was arrested and charged in Fayette County. He is currently still there, and has not yet been extradited to Harris County. Zamora's widow is planning a funeral. ABC13 also reached out to his ex-wife, she had no comment.

