Former ExxonMobil main office building called the "White House" imploded after 50 years in Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- After opening its doors nearly 50 years ago, the building called the "White House," which housed ExxonMobil's office in Baytown, was officially demolished early Saturday morning.

ABC13 was live near the 10-story building on the 2800 block of Decker and Exxon Drive as it was brought down, with several spectators watching. Plumes of smoke dusted the surrounding areas as it fell in seconds.

Spectators who were watching said they hold special memories and connections to the building and were sad to see it go.



The ExxonMobil Main Office building was set for demolition at 6:30 a.m.

Debbie Himsel won an auction to the pull the plunger, marking the start of the implosion. She told ABC13 that her father worked for ExxonMobil for 40 years and spent 10 years working in the historic white building.

Several surrounding roads were closed until 7:30 a.m. as a precaution for the area's safety during the demolition.

The building was first built in 1971 and was said to be the tallest building in Baytown.

In the last year, the company began relocating employees for better collaboration and shuttered the building, according to the company. A spokeswoman said plans for where the building used to sit have yet to be determined by ExxonMobil..

