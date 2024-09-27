Former Texas City commissioner arrested again, prosecutors seek to revoke probation after DWI charge

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Motions have been filed to revoke probation for former Texas City Commissioner Dee Ann Haney after her arrest for driving while intoxicated early Friday morning.

According to the Texas City Police Department, Haney, 61, was arrested at about 4 a.m. after officers responded to reports of a reckless driver in the 1700 block of Bay St. N.

Haney had been on probation following her convictions for criminally negligent homicide in the 2017 deaths of Hong Phuc Le, 58, and his son Duoc Van Le, 33.

After her overnight arrest, however, the Galveston County District Attorney's Office said it filed motions Friday morning to revoke her probation.

While the motions to revoke are pending, Judge Jeth Jones of the 122nd District Court issued orders denying bond, TCPD said.

