Woman accused of attacking wife of man who was playing bagpipes in W. Houston, authorities say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An argument over bagpipes ended with a federal judge's wife being led away in handcuffs.

Eunice Isgur, 76, confronted a man for playing bagpipes Monday evening along the Terry Hershey Park trail in Memorial before assaulting the man's wife, according to the Precinct 5 Constable's Office.

"She said I had no right to play here in this public park," Scott Gibb told Eyewitness News.

Gibb said it wasn't long before Gibb introduced her husband into the conversation.

"She said, 'I'm gonna call my husband. He's a federal judge and he's gonna make you stop,'" Gibb recalled.

Records show Isgur is married to a man with the same name as a U.S. bankruptcy judge. The constable's office said it's their understanding Isgur is married to a judge, but Eyewitness News isn't naming him since no one's alleging he engaged in criminal conduct.

Gibb, however, said Isgur made good on her threat and called her husband to the scene.

"She was very aggressive, yelling and screaming," Gibb said.

Gibb, who's originally from Scotland, says bagpipes are an important tradition in his family and that he was playing a set handed down by his grandfather.

He said he frequently plays along the trail without any issues.

"Texans just love the sound of the pipe," Gibb said, adding that Isgur's reaction was one of the few negative ones he's had.

Video shot by Gibb's wife shows Isgur standing inches away from Gibb with a phone trained on him.

"Literally stuck it right in my face, blinding my eyes," he said.

When she realizes Gibb's wife is also recording, Gibb said Isgur tried to stop her.

"She basically swiped at my wife's face," he said.

The charging document says Isgur struck the victim's arm.

Not long after, Gibb said Isgur's husband arrived.

Cell phone video shows him and his wife pursuing Gibb's wife as she walks along the trail.

"As she was walking, she was videoing behind her and this big guy and the woman were chasing after her," Gibb said.

The constable's office said Isgur, who appears with a black eye in her booking photo, tripped and fell while reaching for the victim's backpack.

Isgur's listed attorney, Ryan Patrick, who's also the son of the lieutenant governor, didn't return requests for comment.

When approached for comment at her Bunker Hill Village home, Isgur walked away. Her husband's office also didn't respond to Eyewitness News.

"You can't have people so disrespectful and attacking for no reason at all," Gibb said.

Isgur is facing a misdemeanor assault charge. Records show she has no criminal history in Harris County, but Gibb said she confronted him about his bagpipe playing several weeks prior along the same trail.

Gibb said that earlier confrontation never became physical and that authorities weren't contacted.

