Local May elections: What voters across all ages want after several races in Sugar Land, Pasadena

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- In Sugar Land, as election day came to a close, voters said bye to candidate signs and will soon say hello to several new city leaders, including a mayor and four new city council members.

Voters say they want to see city leaders help build more affordable homes to attract younger families.

"I think probably the median home price is a little bit high, so again, that's my emphasis on more housing," Steve Orme, Sugar Land resident, said.

Severalraces were also heldin Pasadena. Voters chosetheir next mayor,members of their city council, and four members of thePasadena ISD school board.

For some residents, key issues were fixing city roads and staffing shortages for law enforcement agencies.

"What's most important to me is police protection. Make sure our police are always paid fairly and able to recruit as many as we need so we'll have plenty of security, " said Claude

Others wanted to see upgrades to different amenities the city has to offer.

"I love to be active. I love to be outside. And improving the community centers, senior community centers, and the local parks," Liliana Guevara said.

Young voters said they want new city improvements to the city's schools.

"As far as schools, just prioritizing our education, our youth, I think that's super important," Albert Balli said.

