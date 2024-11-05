DOJ says federal election monitors won't enter polling sites after lawsuit filed by Texas AG

The DOJ said it would send monitors to eight Texas counties, including Harris and Waller, to monitor for compliance with federal civil rights laws, but Texas Republicans say it's not needed.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The U.S. Department of Justice agreed to not have federal election monitors enter Texas polling locations after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the Biden-Harris administration overnight.

Last week, on Nov. 1, the Department of Justice said it would send monitors to eight Texas counties, including Harris County and Waller County, to monitor for compliance with federal civil rights laws. The announcement came after more than 60 Democratic leaders asked for them to come.

Federal monitors have been in Texas for other elections in the past, but Republicans are giving pushback.

Federal monitors have been in Texas for other elections in the past, but Republicans say they are not needed because the state plans to have its own poll watchers on site.

The Texas Secretary of State says new Texas laws prohibit federal monitors from entering polling sites.

In response, on Nov. 4, Paxton sued the Department of Justice and federal officials and requested a temporary restraining order.

After the lawsuit, the Department of Justice reversed course and agreed to not have federal election monitors enter Texas polling locations on Tuesday.

As part of the agreement, all federal election monitors will now remain outside of polling and central count locations, abide by Texas laws governing conduct within 100 feet of those locations, and refrain from interfering with any voters attempting to cast ballots.

A federal judge also ordered that the Biden-Harris administration confirm that no federal election monitors will be present at Texas polling locations or enter tabulation centers, according to Paxton's office.

Paxton said the lawsuit will remain pending until the conclusion of the election to "ensure the DOJ's compliance." Voters can report any violations to local elections officials or to the Office of the Attorney General at illegalvoting@oag.texas.gov.

Democrats want voters to know you can still contact the federal government if you see any issues with federal civil rights laws.

