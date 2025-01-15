Texas House elects new speaker as 89th legislative session begins

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Day one of the Texas legislative session is in the books.

A day always filled with excitement and anticipation also featured drama. The House of Representatives elected a new speaker, but he wasn't the candidate who had his party's official backing.

David Cook was the Republican caucus choice for speaker, but Lubbock's Dustin Burrows, also a Republican, formed a bipartisan coalition that earned him the gavel in a runoff.

He succeeds Dade Phelan, who was on Burrows' side when the votes were tallied. Burrows promised under his leadership, the House would represent the people who sent them to serve.

"At the end of the day, we have to work together. We work for the people," Burrows said. "Sam Houston once said a leader is someone who helps improve the lives of other people or improves the system they live under. Those words capture the essence of our responsibility here."

On a typically frenzied day under the dome, the race for speaker in a somewhat fractured Republican party added to the intrigue of a new 140-day session.

Cook or Burrows? Burrows or Cook?

Democrat State Rep. Jon Rosenthal said he believes common ground beats partisanship in Austin.

"No matter who the speaker is, we can find ways to get things done," Rosenthal told ABC13.

Though Burrows garnered 85 votes, nine more than needed to win, not everybody was happy with the result. Ahead of the vote, Montgomery County Representative Steve Toth said he backed Cook because that is who the party chose.

"That Dustin Burrows would get up and walk out on the rules that he created to go and caucus with the Democrats is unforgivable," Toth said.

For his part, Burrows said he would unite the house by listening to every member, whether they voted for or against him.

"The weight of this moment and the trust you've placed in me is not lost on me," he told his colleagues a moment after they elected him to the state's third most powerful political position.

