Police said the victim pulled over and got out of his vehicle after realizing he had hit an object.

Driver who stopped in moving lane of traffic killed in hit-and-run crash along East Fwy, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver is wanted after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the East Freeway over the weekend, according to police.

The Houston Police Department investigated the incident on I-10 East near Lockwood Drive at about 3:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Police said a 41-year-old man in a white Toyota Camry was driving eastbound on the freeway and pulled over after realizing he had hit an object.

The man reportedly thought he was on the shoulder, stopped in a moving lane of traffic, and got out of the car with his passenger.

As he was standing in front of the Toyota, police said another driver hit the rear end of the vehicle, which then hit the victim.

Authorities said the second driver did not stop to help the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. The Toyota passenger was not injured.

HPD said the make or model of the wanted driver's vehicle is unknown.

Anyone with information on the wanted driver or vehicle in this case is urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run unit at 713-247-4065 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

