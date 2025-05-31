Chase suspect crashes into NW Houston home, injures man sleeping, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 25-year-old man was hospitalized after a chase suspect crashed into a home in northwest Houston early Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

Investigators said officers spotted a stolen car they'd been searching for at around 2 a.m. and began pursuing it after the driver did not stop.

Officers said they used stopping techniques that the department approved during the chase. At one point, the suspect crashed into a home in the 6700 block of Cotton near Bingle Road.

HPD didn't elaborate on whether the stopping techniques caused the suspect to hit the house.

HPD said the suspect fled on foot but was caught shortly later.

A man sleeping in bed in the home was injured and taken to the hospital, where he was reported stable, officers said.

No other additional injuries were reported.