Driver dies in crash after slamming into house in Cypress area, HCSO says

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway in the Cypress area after a car crashed into a home, causing a fire on Saturday evening, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at the 14100 block of Cypress North Houston Road between Telge and Huffmeister.

Officials said the car rolled over multiple times before crashing into the fence of the home's backyard. Gonzalez said the vehicle reportedly hit a gas BBQ grill, igniting a small fire that was put out immediately.

No one was home at the time of the crash, HCSO said.

It was confirmed by HCSO later that the driver, a woman, died at the scene.

HCSO did not elaborate on what caused the woman to crash.

The impact knocked out power to nearby homes, which are being restored by CenterPoint Energy crews currently on the scene.