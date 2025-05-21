Driver hurt in 3-vehicle crash that shut down SH 35 at Hastings Cannon in both directions: Officials

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A major crash left one person injured in the Alvin and Pearland area on Wednesday morning.

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said the three-vehicle wreck happened at SH 35 and Hastings Cannon Road.

SkyEye flew over the scene, where traffic on the highway was stopped in both directions.

A dump truck and a passenger vehicle could be seen with significant damage, though it's unclear what led to the crash.

County officials said the driver of one of the vehicles was flown to the hospital for their injuries. All other injuries were non-life-threatening, they added.

DPS is investigating the crash. Authorities said drivers should expect the roadway to be closed for a while longer.

