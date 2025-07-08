Downtown Houston suspects arrested after allegedly robbing 2 teens, leading police on chase: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Police Department officers have arrested two suspects accused of robbing two teenagers along a sidewalk in downtown three months ago.

The video above is from the original report, before the suspects were arrested.

The suspects, Desmond Jackson and Chancellor Thompson, are charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and evading arrest in a motor vehicle.

HPD said on April 6, at about 8:30 p.m., the two victims were walking on the sidewalk along Dallas near San Jacinto when a group approached them from behind. That's when police said two of the suspects pulled out handguns while demanding their things.

The suspects fled the scene and were later captured on camera getting on the METRORail line.

Police said family members came forward and identified the suspects as Jackson and Thompson, both 18 years old, and charges were filed against them last month.

On Monday, a Texas DPS trooper initiated a traffic stop on a stolen black Chevrolet in the 5400 block of Doolittle, but a chase ensued for about 12 miles, according to police.

The vehicle finally came to a stop at the intersection of Calhoun and Yellowstone, resulting in a foot pursuit with the two suspects.

Jackson and Thompson were later arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail.