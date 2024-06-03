Gunman in clown mask shoots and kills father of 5 sitting in motel parking lot in southeast Houston

Police are looking for the gunman in a clown mask who shot and killed Liquorian Robertson at the Diamond Inn in southeast Houston on Monday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother is mourning the loss of a second child in less than 15 years after her 31-year-old son was murdered at a motel in southeast Houston early Monday, police said.

Veronica Robertson identified her son as Liquorian Robertson -- a father of five.

He was killed at about 1:20 a.m. at the Diamond Inn in the 8900 block of the Gulf Freeway near Canniff Street.

Authorities have video of the suspect, who they say was wearing a red and white clown mask, a dark blue hoodie, pants and black sneakers with white soles.

Police had limited information about the suspect's appearance other than he was a man and may have been bald. They did share one surveillance photo.

According to officials, the suspect walked directly to Liquorian, who was sitting in the driver's seat of his vehicle, and fired more than 10 rounds at him. The suspect immediately ran off, heading northbound on the Gulf Freeway service road.

The suspect was behind Liquorian when he started shooting. Liquorian died at the scene.

"Whoever took my son life, I want them to know God is real and justice will be served through God or the justice system. May God deliver them for being unrighteous toward my child and may God bless them all," Veronica Robertson said.

Veronica told ABC13 her youngest son was killed 13 years ago.

It's unclear what led up to this shooting, but police are asking anyone with information to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.