83-year-old suspect who shot someone at Pasadena Memorial HS has died, officials say

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- The 83-year-old man accused of shooting someone at Pasadena Memorial High School in February because he said he was in fear for his life has died.

Dennis Erwin Brandl Jr. died Sunday, ABC13 has learned.

Brandl was taken to Ben Taub Hospital for medical treatment on Friday, Jason Spencer with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said. On Saturday, he was released into the care of medical providers and was no longer in jail custody. Brandl died the next day.

It comes after court documents showed the Harris County District Attorney's Office requested to dismiss the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge against Brandl after he suffered a medical emergency.

According to police, on Feb. 1, Brandl left his home in Spring and entered Pasadena Memorial High School through a backdoor around 6 p.m. while the Texas Color Guard Circuit drumline competition was taking place.

Authorities say that Brandl told police he was being chased by someone, and he feared that he and his wife were going to be killed.

Once inside the school, officials say he fired at least one shot at a male victim. Angleton ISD confirmed the victim was a technical consultant for the high school drumline. He posted on social media at the time that he fractured a bone. He has since been released from the hospital. Police do not believe Brandl knew him.

When shots rang out, several parents jumped into action to stop Brandl.

ABC13 reporter Alex Bozarjian spoke to four of the six dads involved in taking down Brandl.

"It felt like an eternity, but I think it was like a minute or so," one of the dads, Abram Trevino, said.

"I grabbed his arms while Adam took the gun out. Then, once the gun was out of his hand, we had no handcuffs, so I took my belt and made a handcuff," Joe Sanchez, one of the fathers, said.

Sanchez said that he has experience with law enforcement as a sergeant with the Houston Police Department.

"I think that first gentleman who took him to the ground was a very vital part because he took him down and then we were able to come and finish him off-subdue him and get him into custody," Sanchez said.

The man who initiated the takedown told Eyewitness News that he asked to remain anonymous, but told ABC13 that he was an educator.

"As soon as everyone was screaming and yelling, 'Active shooter, gunshots fired,' Joe and myself looked at each other. We ran straight to the door, and by the time that we got inside, that is when Polo and Abrams were right behind us," another dad, Adam Curow, told ABC13.

Meanwhile, Trevino, Curow, and another dad, Polo Castillo, said that they have over three decades of military experience combined.