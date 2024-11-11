'The sky is not falling': Democrats regroup post-election losses

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Democrats took losses from the top of the ticket on down last Tuesday.

Now, six days after the election, Harris County Democratic Party Treasurer Odus Evbagharu joined Eyewitness News to discuss some of the big takeaways.

Evbagharu said the red wave showed Democrats that they need to listen to the electorate.

They missed crafting an economic message that resonated with voters who gave Republicans control of the White House, the U.S. Senate, and possibly the U.S. House, though votes in about a dozen races are still being counted.

Though Democrats took a hit, Evbagharu insisted that "the sky isn't falling."

In Texas, Democrats are organizing to find a new leader after Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa announced his resignation last week.

Evbagharu expressed his gratitude to the outgoing chair and said the party's future is at a critical juncture.

The statutory members of the State Democratic Executive Committee will decide how the next chair is selected.

