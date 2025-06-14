Shelter-in-place issued in Texas City after fire breaks out at Marathon refinery, officials say

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials issued a shelter-in-place order on Saturday afternoon after a fire broke out at the Marathon refinery in Texas City.

The Texas Office of Emergency Management notified residents about the fire at about 12:44 p.m. and said officials are investigating the matter.

The shelter-in-place was ordered for residents along Highway 146 to Bay Street.

It is unclear how the fire began or if there were any injuries.

Officials said they are monitoring the air quality and will provide additional information once it becomes available.

