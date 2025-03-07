14-year-old boy shot and killed during meetup with group of teens in W. Harris Co., HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed during a meetup with other teens in west Harris County overnight.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at about 9 p.m. Thursday off High Stone Lane, near North Fry and West Little York.

HCSO says two groups met up before shots were fired, and the 14-year-old was hit. Deputies say he died at the scene.

In a Friday morning update, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said they're looking for a large group of teens between the ages of 15 and 17. It's unclear how many suspects are wanted.

"The teen and several friends were reportedly approached by a group of unknown males, an altercation ensued, the unknown males opened fire, striking the 14-year-old," Gonzalez wrote on social media platform X.

No one has been taken into custody.

"We don't know the reason why they all met up here. They might have communicated with each other, said they were here, and one of them opened fire," HCSO Det. Mario Quintanilla said at the scene.

Quintanilla said deputies would be canvassing the area and collecting evidence, adding that it's possible there may be more than one shooter.

Anyone with information is urged to contact HCSO's homicide unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Thursday night's shooting was the latest violent incident involving teens and guns in our area.

Just within the last week, four teenagers were killed in shootings from last Thursday to Monday.

READ MORE: Juvenile crime surges in Harris County with 5 teen-involved shootings, 4 deaths in less than a week

According to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, homicides committed by kids aged 16 and under have doubled in recent years. There were 49 cases in 2024.

