Deadly 4-vehicle crash in northeast Houston kills 1, injures 4, including 2 juveniles, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead, and four others, including two juveniles, were hospitalized after a four-vehicle crash in northeast Houston on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Houston Police Department, the crash happened around 3 p.m. on the North Beltway feeder service road and possibly involved a tow truck.

Authorities confirmed that one person was pronounced dead, though it is unclear whether they died at the scene or in the hospital.

The four injured individuals include two adults and two juveniles, police said. Their conditions have not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News is continuing to gather facts.

