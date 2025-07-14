HPD: Drive-by shooting at southeast Houston nightclub kills 2, injures several others

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- HPD said multiple people are dead and others were hurt after gunfire erupted outside of a southeast Houston nightclub.

Shortly before midnight on Sunday, officers were called to the 6500 block of Dixie Drive for a drive-by shooting at the Bugs nightclub. When they arrived, they found one person dead, and others injured.

"Seven people are injured," HPD Assistant Chief Adrian Rodriguez said. "Two of them are deceased. One is dead on scene, and one that was transported to a hospital was declared deceased at the hospital."

Officers weren't sure how many shots were fired but told ABC13 it was multiple rounds.

We don't know much about the victims. All officers said is one of them might be a juvenile.

"Half of them self-transported to local hospitals and some are on scene still," Chief Rodriguez recalled.

They also don't know much about whoever opened fire. They didn't have a suspect description.

Officers told us someone in a silver or gray four-sedan approached the crowd outside of the nightclub and started shooting. "We don't know what exactly transpired here at this location that led up to this individual or individuals shooting at the crowd," Rodriguez said.

Just four months ago, there was another deadly shooting at this same bar. In that case, a 21-year-old man died.

Police say he got into an argument with a group of people who took off in a silver, four-door sedan.

