Man shot and killed outside hotel while drinking with suspect in Mission Bend area, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed in a hotel parking lot while allegedly drinking with the suspect just moments before he opened fire, according to deputies.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office posted about the deadly shooting on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Deputies said it happened at about 12:40 a.m. on Friday at the Days Inn & Suites on Rancho Mission near Highway 6.

According to investigators, the victim was hanging out with another man and woman in the parking lot, drinking beer.

At some point, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim several times, according to deputies.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear, but an investigation is underway.

That Days Inn & Suites location is the same place a 4-month-old was found dead last weekend.

Investigators are still working to learn how the baby died, calling it a suspicious death.

