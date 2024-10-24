Data shows manufacturing jobs are back nationwide, and Texas is a big reason why

Manufacturing jobs have bounced back from the pandemic, but researchers found it wouldn't have been possible without Texas.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Manufacturing jobs have bounced back from the pandemic, but researchers found it wouldn't have been possible without Texas.

TEXAS ADDS MORE MANUFACTURING JOBS THAN ANY OTHER STATE

The Economic Innovation Group recently looked at manufacturing jobs and how the sector has recovered since the pandemic. The sector primarily offers workers careers to build or assemble products.

The group discovered nearly 50,000 manufacturing jobs have been added in Texas since 2019. No other state comes close.

A sector that continues to grow. That was seen Thursday at ABC13's Who's Hiring Job Fair with Workforce Solutions in northeast Harris County.

"You do something different every day," former manufacturing employee Candice Spibey recalled.

"Some people like what I call, lazy jobs to sit down, blue collar, and sit in an office or whatever," job seeker Larry Johnson explained. "I, myself can't do those jobs. I have to be moving around and using my hands and arms."

MANUFACTURING JOBS ARE BACK, BUT NOT EVERYWHERE

The pandemic made it harder to land a manufacturing job. That's changed.

August Benzow from the Economic Innovation Group said there are more manufacturing jobs than before 2020.

"Which is the first time we've seen since 1970 that sector come out with all the jobs it had going into a recession," Benzow explained.

Before the pandemic nationwide, there were 12.8 million manufacturing jobs. Last year, it jumped to 12.9 million jobs.

In Houston, the latest state jobs report shows there are 5000 more manufacturing jobs than before the pandemic. Researchers said Houston's growth is no surprise.

Statewide, Texas added more manufacturing jobs than any other over the last four years. Florida and Georgia saw growth as well.

Not everyone is adding manufacturing jobs. Researchers found Midwest and northern states, including New York and Washington, have lost thousands.

Benzow said one reason why is the jobs are going to where the population is growing.

"It's definitely a state that's seen a lot of expansion in population," Benzow explained. "People are moving to Texas, and that creates a big labor pool for manufacturing."

HOUSTON HAS SPENT YEARS UPSKILLING WORKERS FOR MANUFACTURING

Local job experts said the growth could be tied to other efforts. A decade ago, the Greater Houston Partnership launched UpSkill Houston.

It brings together employers and educators to create ways to prepare the workforce.

"We need folks that are going to be able to learn more about these various manufacturing jobs that exist in their own backyard," Workforce Solutions executive director Juliet Stipeche said.

To help employers fill new jobs, there are programs to help train workers. Workforce Solutions offers a $12,000 scholarship.

You don't need to spend a lot of time training either. Local colleges offer adult certification programs where you can finish in weeks.

There's also another option.

"Most of the jobs now offer their onsite training where you're working and you're getting paid as well to go through the training," Spibey explained.

