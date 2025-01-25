Dad allegedly sent his 4-year-old to Pasadena ISD school with loaded gun in backpack, records show

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a special needs child was dropped off at a Pasadena ISD campus with a loaded gun, according to records.

Jonatan Alexander Polio is facing felony charges of endangering a child after being accused of placing the loaded gun in his 4-year-old daughter's backpack and then taking her to preschool.

Documents show that the incident happened on Thursday at Pasadena ISD's Jessup Elementary School, and there were no injuries reported.

Polio was arrested on the same day, and he is expected to appear at his next court appearance, which is scheduled for Monday.

Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story.