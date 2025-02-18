Man and woman fatally shot at apartment on Cypress Station Drive, suspect at large, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people are confirmed dead after a shooting on Cypress Station Drive on Monday night, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

HCSO said deputies responded to a shooting at an apartment complex at 990 Cypress Station. Upon arrival, units reportedly found a man and woman with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect fled the scene. Authorities have not released suspect information.

Eyewitness News is continuing to gather facts on this story.

