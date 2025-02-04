Crews working on broken pipe along Galveston Bay after months of complaints

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Some Galveston fishermen said they've had enough of a yellow, smelly substance leaking from a pipe into the bay.

Jason Reuter has traveled on Galveston's waters since he was a boy. A joy that's turned into a career.

The fisherman's always looking for the best spots. He's also come across areas you want to avoid.

"We came over here, and we saw two different broken lines," Reuter recalled.

Reuter and his friends captured video showing a substance leaking from a plant located along the Galveston Channel across from Pelican Island. The spill was not only falling into the water, but building up on the rocks where wildlife was spotted.

"Before that, it was way worse, like It was ten times worse," Reuter said. "Piles and piles."

For months, fishermen said they couldn't get anywhere. The substance continued to spew, and it wasn't until we got involved with asking questions when they couldn't believe their eyes.

"It's really sad that we have to go through this point of view to get strong people like you to come out here and do it," Reuter said. "We really appreciate it."

The spill is at Gulf Sulfur Services. ABC13 contacted the company, and even handed security a note.

Eyewitness News never heard back. Reuter said they told city leaders they reached out to ABC13 last week.

That's when the city says it investigated the spill, and contacted the TCEQ and the U.S. Coast Guard. State environmental leaders said they learned about a sulfur pipe failure and released it to the ground on Friday afternoon.

TCEQ said it's working with the city and company to make sure the spill is addressed. According to the EPA, a sulfur spill can cause acid rain, which is harmful to sensitive ecosystems.

A clean-up Reuter is thankful to see, but he doesn't understand why it took months to happen.

"I was super happy to see that," Reuter explained. "That they're addressing it. It makes me feel good knowing our environment will be protected. Our grandkids, my kids can continue fishing."

It's a hobby that's turned into a career, and it's something Reuter wants many others to enjoy, which is why he's happy to see this addressed.

