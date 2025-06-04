I-610 EB at North Fwy shut down due to 18-wheeler leaking unknown chemical, officials say

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-wheeler leaking an unknown chemical is causing traffic backups near the North Loop Wednesday afternoon.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the incident, possibly involving methane gas, has shut down I-610 North Loop eastbound at I-45 North Freeway.

Gonzalez said the southbound and northbound lanes on the freeway and the entrance ramp from I-45 are closed.

The Houston Fire Department said the name of the chemical in the spill has not been confirmed.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.