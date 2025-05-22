$7 million worth of counterfeit Apple chargers seized at Port of Houston, CBP Houston says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said over $7 million worth of counterfeit Apple chargers were seized at the Port of Houston earlier this week.

The agency announced the seizure on Tuesday, saying 373,000 counterfeit USB lightning phone chargers were found -- with 7,460 cartons containing the phone chargers.

In total, it was worth over $7 million, officials said.

Customs agents said the phone chargers bore the "Apple" trademark, and they brought Apple representatives into the investigation to confirm they were fake.

CBP's Houston Seaport Trade Enforcement Team made the discovery. The agency said it targets these kinds of products because "counterfeiters don't pay taxes."

Authorities remind people to only buy from legitimate sources and pay attention to the price.

