Construction worker injured after vehicle falls on top of him, Pct. 4 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County deputies are responding to a worker who was injured after a construction vehicle reportedly fell on top of him Monday afternoon.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office confirmed the incident happening at the 5900 block FM 2920.

Pct. 4 said first responders were on scene and urged drivers to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

No further details were immediately available about what happened.

