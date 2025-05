At least one person killed in major I-10 crash near downtown Houston, officials say

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one person has been confirmed dead after a major vehicle crash on I-10 just outside of downtown Houston on Monday night, officials said.

According to Houston police and fire crews, the incident happened at about 9:20 p.m. near the Waco Street exit, and a vehicle caught fire.

Transtar cameras captured smoke emanating from the vehicle on fire.

Details are limited. Authorities have not revealed how the crash happened or how many vehicles were involved.