Days after ceilings collapse, Spring Branch-area tenants say little has been done to fix issues

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three days after the ceilings collapsed in several units at the Pine Shadows Apartments, residents say management has done little to address the dangerous conditions.

On Wednesday, one mother and her two sons were seen moving out of the complex on Blalock in the Spring Branch area, not because they wanted to, but because they felt they had no other choice.

Her unit is one of at least six, according to residents, with large holes in the ceilings.

Residents tell ABC13 that leaks began following ongoing roof repairs, and then on Sunday, things got worse.

"It was traumatizing," said Emely Mejia, who lives in another affected apartment. She says the ceiling collapsed while she was lying in bed.

"I was scared. I was like, 'Oh my god, the whole ceiling is going to come down,'" she said.

She says even more of the ceiling gave way the following day, creating a gaping hole that left her and her family exposed to the elements.

"It's like living outside with the rain leaking everywhere," she said.

Instead of substantial repairs, Mejia says management covered the damage with a thin, painted piece of drywall.

"It's just covered," she said.

Reporter Jessica Willey went to the leasing office to ask when tenants could expect meaningful repairs. An employee responded briefly.

"We're still working on it," she said, before asking ABC13 to leave.

But on Wednesday afternoon, the only visible activity was residents packing up and moving out.

Mejia says she and her mother have reported the damage to the City of Houston. After living at Pine Shadows for 18 years, they hoped to at least be offered a temporary unit.

"They said no," she said. "They're not doing anything."

