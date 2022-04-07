HISD's former COO faces new tax charges in relation to bribery scheme

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Independent School District's former chief operating officer and a former landscaping contractor for the district face new tax charges related to an alleged bribery scheme.On Thursday, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced HISD former COO Brian Busby, 43, and Southwest Wholesale owner Anthony Hutchison, 61, now face allegations that they filed false tax returns that underreported their income as it relates to the scheme."Busby concealed his involvement in the bribery scheme by making cash deposits of bribe proceeds into multiple bank accounts and by filing false tax returns that failed to declare the cash bribes and other benefits as income," according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.The indictment comes two years after the FBI raided HISD's administration building and Busby's home in 2020. During that raid, about $90,000 in cash was seized from Busby's home in February and $95,000 in cash was seized from Hutchison.Hutchison is also accused of overstating, "cost of goods sold on his returns.""Hutchison obtained cash he used to pay bribes to HISD officials by writing company checks to vendors, who cashed the checks and provided the cash to Hutchison. Hutchison falsely stated on the memo line of the checks that they were in payment for work that had been performed on HISD properties. He then caused the checks to be improperly deducted on corporate tax returns as business expenses," according to a news release from the U.S Attorney's Office. "Hutchison also caused his gambling losses to be improperly deducted on corporate tax returns as alleged business expenses his companies incurred on HISD construction or landscaping projects."Busby's attorney, Dick DeGuerin said in a statement to 13 Investigates that "Brian Busby served honestly and honorably the people of Houston Independent School District for over 20 years, rising from janitor to chief operating officer. He never took a penny that he wasn't entitled to and he's always honest when he reported his income tax and I'm sure that a fair jury will find that."In December, Busby and Hutchison were indicted on public corruption charges as part of an alleged kickback that totaled about $7 million in HISD funds over a seven-year span.Investigators allege Hutchison billed HISD millions for work it was contracted to perform, but never completed.Southwest Wholesale's landscaping contract with the district called for "35 cuts per property per year, although only 20 cuts per property per year were performed," according to court documents filed last year.From 2013 to 2019, the contractor allegedly overbilled HISD anywhere from $604,928 to $991,694 annually, per court documents.In an interview with 13 Investigate last month, Houston ISD superintendent Millard House II, who as not at the district when Busby was employed, said he's dedicated to rebuilding trust with the community that taxpayer funds are being spent responsibly."When you have something like that that has occurred, it takes time to show people that you're genuine, that you're trying to build the trust, that you're going to spend dollars responsibly moving forward," House said last month.Hutchison's attorney, Rusty Hardin, said he did not have a comment this afternoon since he was boarding a plane back to Houston and the indictment was not available for him to review yet.Five other people have pleaded guilty in charges related to the alleged bribery scheme.Former HISD Board of Education president Rhonda Skillern-Jones, previously entered a plea agreement related to the conspiracy charge. Other former HISD officials, including Derrick Sanders, 50; Alfred Hoskins, 58; Gerron Hall, 47; and Luis Tovar, 39, also entered a plea agreement for the conspiracy charge."As part of their pleas, Hoskins, Sanders, Hall, Tovar and Skillern-Jones admitted to conspiring with Busby and Hutchison to accept Hutchison's bribes for helping to award, or not interfering in the award of HISD contracts to Hutchison," according to a news release.Investigators say once Busby and Hutchison learned of the probe, they attempted to interfere with the investigation. Both are charged with conspiracy, bribery involving federal funds and witness tampering. Hutchison is also charged with wire fraud.