Body found in submerged pickup in Bay Oaks golf course pond

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are on the scene of a body discovered in the water at a golf course in Clear Lake.

Officers were called out to the intersection of Bay Oaks Boulevard and Clear Lake City Boulevard when someone spotted the pickup in the water around 7 a.m. Thursday. Dive team officers found the body inside the vehicle at about 9:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

