Cleanup underway after fuel spills into storm drains in Dickinson, officials say

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) -- According to officials, cleanup is underway after a large amount of gasoline spilled into the storm drains and into a bayou in Dickinson.

The Dickinson Emergency Management Office said about 1,000 to 1,500 gallons of gasoline were spilled, potentially overnight during a fuel tank refill in the 2200 block of FM 517 East near Timber Drive.

On Monday, as of 3 p.m., the city's emergency management office said crews are working to apply a dispersal agent to the fuel in the storm drains.

The office said the agent contains microbes that will work to dissolve the fuel mixed in the water.

Investigators said the fuel that leaked into the bayou continues to evaporate, and levels are decreasing, but responders are continuing to work the scene and are monitoring for any potential impacts.

"The business where this incident occurred has had the power shut off as a health and safety concern due to strong fuel fumes traveling through the conduit from the fuel storage tanks into the inside area of the structure," the emergency management office said on social media.

Officials said this threat is isolated, though nearby areas may occasionally have a brief odor of gasoline as wind speeds change.

The single eastbound outside lane of FM 517 remains closed from Timber Drive to Dickinson BBQ.

