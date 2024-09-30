CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Service & Leadership | Oyindamola

Name: Oyindamola Nicole Akintola

School: Alief Early College High School

About:

Oyindamola is a star student who believes in taking initiative and jumping into leadership. She serves as a lead mentor for No Knights Left Behind, aiding freshmen in their scholastic journeys and was actively involved with AliefVotes, an organization committed to challenging problems that affect the community. As a volunteer, she led community service projects, such as a food drive for the homeless and she engaged in the fight against book bans in Texas libraries under the Save The Books organization. Oyindamola aims to study law or journalism in order to address societal issues through advocacy efforts.