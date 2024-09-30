CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Performing and Fine Arts | Lily

Name: Lily Saenz

School: High School for Performing and Visual Arts

About:

Lily is an outstanding student with a passion and talent for piano. Her love for the instrument has gained her countless awards and recognitions throughout the years, including; the Kinder HSPVA Piano Excellence Award and 2nd place in the state at the 2023 Texas Music Teachers Association Performance Contest. In addition to piano, Lily is the State Director of Junior State of America and previously danced in a pre-professional ballet company for several years. She plans to double major in piano and international relations to explore music further and to pursue a career in International Law.