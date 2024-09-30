CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Career & Technical Education | Yusroh

Name: Yusroh Salami

School: Elsik High School

About:

Yusroh is star student, enrolled in the Pharmacy Technician program at her school. She has completed several courses within this public health career pathway including health science and medical terminology and will soon be able to work in rotation as a pharmacy technician. Born and raised in Nigeria, Yusroh is very proud of her heritage and enjoys speaking Yoruba whenever she can. She plans to attend Baylor University and to become a Pain and Medicine Anesthesiologist.