CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Career & Technical Education | Victoria

Name: Victoria Elizabeth Green

School: Spring Woods High School

About:

Victoria is an active member of the FFA and participates in several courses and programs related to an agriculture career path. She participated in an Ag Issues Leadership Development Events Team that won first place at district, and is part of the Career Development Events team. Victoria maintains excellent grades and enjoys reading in her spare time. She hopes to study in agriculture and chemical engineering at Texas A &M.