Man charged with capital murder after woman found shot to death in NW Harris County home

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested and charged with capital murder after a woman was found dead in a home in northwest Harris County on Friday.

The victim was found shot to death at a home on Beechmoor Drive. The Harris County Sheriff's Office said a loved one had not heard from her, so he went to her home to check on her, and that's when the victim was found dead. There were also obvious signs of damage to the front door, according to court records.

Based on surveillance video, police believe the victim was shot and killed sometime after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to court documents, though her body wasn't discovered until Friday.

The suspect, 42-year-old Christopher Braziel, waived his probable cause court appearance overnight. His charges were still read.

According to the defense, Braziel refused to give the public defender any information and didn't authorize them to represent him during his bail hearing.

During the hearing, the state requested a $3 million bond for the capital murder charge. The court ultimately decided to deny bail altogether.

According to details read at court, Braziel allegedly shot the woman multiple times with a firearm that had an extended magazine.

Police reportedly used video footage from a witness's cellphone to identify Braziel.

Deputies did not immediately release any information about the motivation behind the shooting or how Braziel and the victim knew each other.

For news updates, follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.