Man arrested and charged for allegedly killing his brother-in-law in Acres Homes, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of his brother-in-law, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said 23-year-old Chris Batiste was charged with four felonies: murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault of a family member, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Investigators said on Monday, Batiste had an argument with his girlfriend, pointed a gun at her, and refused to let her leave her apartment on West Montgomery Road.

After Batiste's girlfriend called family members for help, his brother-in-law came to the apartment.

Authorities said the two fought over Batiste's gun, and a shot was fired, fatally striking the 25-year-old. The suspect's girlfriend was not injured.

The police department said he was subsequently charged and taken to the Harris County Jail after being questioned by detectives.

The identity of the victim, 25, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.