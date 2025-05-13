Chase suspect driving stolen vehicle crashes into METRO bus in northeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A juvenile suspect led officers on a chase before crashing into a METRO bus in northeast Houston on Tuesday, according to police.

Just before 6 a.m., the Houston Police Department said officers were chasing the stolen vehicle on Hirsch when it turned onto Cavalcade and hit the bus.

HPD said the pursuit started at 4799 Falls Street, not far from the crash site on Cavalcade.

ABC13 cameras at the scene showed the bus ended up on the median.

An officer at the scene said three passengers and the bus driver were on the METRO. The juvenile suspect and a passenger on the bus were taken to the hospital.

It's unclear if the suspect has been taken into custody or if he'll be charged.