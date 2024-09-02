Off-duty officer involved in downtown crash, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department responded to a downtown crash involving an off-duty officer on Monday afternoon.

According to HPD, the department received a call about the crash at 2:34 p.m. in the 800 block of Chartres Street at Rusk Street near U.S. 59.

Police could only say that the incident was a "normal downtown crash." They said no one required a trip to the hospital but didn't specify injuries. They also didn't disclose whether the off-duty officer was in a vehicle or was a pedestrian.

