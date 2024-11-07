2 charged in shooting of woman outside check cashing business in N. Houston, records show

A woman was shot coming out of a store on Aldine Bender Road by a suspect who demanded money in north Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people have been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in connection with robbing and shooting a woman in north Houston Wednesday morning, records state.

Dominique Mukes and Jonathan Mukes are both in the Harris County Jail for their alleged roles in the crime, records show.

The video above is from a previous report.

The Houston Police Department said the woman was walking out of PLS Check Cashers on Aldine Bender near Airline Road when a man suddenly jumped out from a nearby vehicle and asked her for the money.

According to police, the woman was moving away from the suspect when he gunned her down.

Police said that after the shooting, the suspect grabbed the woman's money and ran into a car where another man was waiting.

The injured victim was taken to a hospital, where she underwent surgery. Her condition was not immediately known.