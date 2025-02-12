Charge dropped for hit-and-run suspect arrested at IAH while trying to leave Texas

Nyla Gamboa was arrested at IAH after being accused of killing a bicyclist in a hit-and-run crash on Airtex Boulevard in north Harris County.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The case against a woman who was accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist before her arrest at Bush Airport has been dismissed.

Nyla Gamboa was accused of hitting and killing Adiran Johnson back in December on Airtex Drive near the North Freeway.

At the time, authorities said they found surveillance footage that showed the bicyclist pulling out in front of a dark-colored Cadillac.

"No brake lights before or after it, kind of sped up," Asst. Chief Toby Hecker said.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office identified Gamboa as the suspected driver, charged with failure to stop and render aid involving death. She was later arrested at Bush Intercontinental Airport attempting to board a flight out of state.

According to court documents, the charges were dropped in January due to insufficient evidence.

Also in January, four men facing murder charges in Harris County learned their cases were dropped for insufficient evidence.

