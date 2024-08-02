CenterPoint withdraws its request to increase customers' electricity rate after intense criticism

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- CenterPoint Energy officials are no longer asking customers to foot the bill for new poles and power lines after intense criticism from elected officials and the public.

In March, Centerpoint requested to increase rates by $1.25 per month.

It was meant to recover the $6 billion the electric company has spent on its power lines and poles in the Houston region since 2019.

Since Derecho and Hurricane Beryl, Houston and Texas leaders have pressed the company about where customers' money has been going.

Centerpoint said this is a company-wide commitment to immediately improve this hurricane season and is still considering a rate spike to deal with the latest disasters.

