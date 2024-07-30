Texas lawmakers demand CenterPoint customers not pay $800M generator bill after fiery hearing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After grilling CenterPoint's CEO, Texas lawmakers worried that not enough would be done to keep the lights on during this hurricane season. Still, they're using Monday's testimony to craft legislation to address the issue long-term.

An 11-hour Texas Senate hearing was only the beginning for some lawmakers to tackle southeast Texas' power problem.

"I'm talking about one company who blew it," State Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, said on Monday, calling out CenterPoint.

Senators focused frustration on its CEO and its hurricane preparedness plan.

ABC13 asked lawmakers why it took a storm to take place before calling a hearing.

"It's unfortunate, and I think everything is on the table," State Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, said.

"I don't think anybody realized how bad off the distribution system was, which is the last step to getting power to people's homes and businesses until these last two storms," Bettencourt explained.

Alvarado and Bettencourt took part in the hearing, which included hours of testimony that they say will help with new legislation, including protecting seniors and utility workers.

"Having (utility workers) categorized as first responders (would) give them some protection," Alvarado explained.

Another idea is to cut ratepayers' bills. After the winter storm from three years ago that impacted the state's grid, CenterPoint purchased mobile generators for $800 million.

To pay for them, ratepayers are hit with an amount each month for equipment the company told lawmakers has yet to be used. The lieutenant governor wants the Public Utility Commission or state legislature to end CenterPoint from being able to charge customers for the generators.

"It's just flat wrong," Bettencourt said. "I used the term 'bassackwards' (Monday) because it's exactly opposite of what it's supposed to be."

Lawmakers also want CenterPoint to spend more money clearing trees near lines and investing in new technology, including concrete power poles. The attention on CenterPoint in Austin isn't over.

A Texas House committee will talk about utility hurricane preparedness this week. The governor gave CenterPoint a Wednesday deadline to produce a plan for the rest of hurricane season.

The utility company says it's making 40 changes, including a new outage tracker set to debut Thursday. Lawmakers believe it's not enough.

"It's preposterously stupid," Bettencourt said. "It's too late. All of this resiliency that we need, we should've been working on it for years."

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, X and Instagram.


