Crash involving cement truck and train causes backups on Old Galveston Road in southeast Houston

Video shows the aftermath of when a cement truck hit a train on Old Galveston Road near Beltway 8 in southeast Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- SkyEye was above a crash involving a mixer truck and a train, causing backups for some drivers in southeast Houston on Tuesday morning.

ABC13 Pilot Don Armstrong was above the scene, located on Old Galveston Road near Beltway 8.

"Well, it looks a lot worse than I think it really is. This is right here along Highway 3. This is the old railroad track that goes from Houston right down to Galveston," Armstrong said. "This is a highly used railroad track here, no passenger trains, but a lot of commercial traffic and a lot of tankers on this particular train. It looks like the train was coming from the north, down to the south here."

It appears that the concrete truck was crossing the railroad onto a private driveway into a concrete mixing company when the slow-moving train hit the vehicle, according to Armstrong.

"It's gonna be a while before this gets clear; that's not the real story. The real story here is going to be further up the tracks. It is going to block any of the actual crossings to get underneath the beltway," Armstrong said.

The train goes across several of the intersections, including Fuqua Street and Genoa Red Bluff Road.

Drivers using Fuqua in their commute will need to use alternate routes to access Highway 3.

No injuries were reported.

