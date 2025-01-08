Cold weather could lead to decreased driving range in electric vehicles

Decreased driving range in electric vehicles can be a result of cold weather, according to experts.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you have an electric car, you may notice a difference in its performance this week.

Lithium-ion batteries have a hard time holding a charge in certain conditions. According to AAA, the main issue for drivers is that cold temperatures can reduce driving range.

Driving in freezing weather requires more power, especially to keep the car warm. AAA research shows that the average EV's driving range decreases by 41% when the temperature outside drops to 20 degrees and the car's heating system is on.

On top of that, fewer hours of sunlight in winter require the battery to power headlights for longer, and it takes energy to keep the windshield defrosted, too. All of that pulls battery power away from the engine, decreasing driving range.

AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said the best way to stay powered up is to prepare. Keep a high charge, and don't overuse the heater.

"Certainly, you can also park in a garage out of the elements," he said. "That will help conserve some of the battery power. Also, have well-inflated tires. If you have an eco-mode, you can also utilize that."

Technology is continually improving. EV manufacturers are working to make battery capacity and driving range less of a concern.

