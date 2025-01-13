Firefighters from Southeast Texas head to California to help battle ongoing wildfires

Houston-area firefighters are heading to California Monday to help fight the deadly and devastating wildfires burning across the southern part of the state.

Crews from the cities of Houston, Baytown, Conroe, Needham, Porter, and other parts of Montgomery County are all among those who started the trek west on Saturday morning.

The group is expected to stay for 14 days, but their time could be extended to 21 days, if necessary.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas A &M Forest Service, Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System, and Texas Emergency Medical Task Force will deploy more than 135 firefighters, emergency management and medical personnel, as well as more than 45 fire engines, the city of Houston said Saturday.

The group traveling to California to assist specializes in fighting wildland fires. In addition, the engines they are taking to California are also specially equipped to handle brush and forest fires.

"It's a special engine. It's a typical engine except it's for wildland, bigger pumps, more water, so if we need to do structure protection we can, but it's for wildland," explained Chris Mixon with the Houston Fire Department.

On Saturday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the state would be deploying firefighters, emergency management and medical personnel, fire engines, and equipment to assist with response efforts following a request from CAL FIRE.

"Our hearts grieve with the entire Los Angeles community as they continue to respond to these destructive wildfires," said Abbott. "Texans know all too well the devastation wildfires can cause to our communities, and our country is stronger when we come together in times of crisis."

